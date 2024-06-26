Kenya Moore is Responding To RHOA Firing Allegations

CLOSE

Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 16 and word on the street was that Kenya Moore is allegedly suspended indefinitely. Allegedly new RHOA, peach holder, Brittany Eady allegedly threatened Moore during the filming of the upcoming season, using the word “gun” in reference to their feud. The claim was investigated but not substantiated by the network, and no gun was present during filming. Subsequently, Moore was accused of displaying NSFW posters of her co-star at her own hair spa grand opening, which violated Bravo’s code of conduct.

If your a RHOA fan you know that being quiet isn’t Kenya Moore’s forte, so her silence on the alleged matter had some fans shook, some think that karma is a bitch and some wondering if the word of the street was just that, no truth and season 16 hype.

Reportedly, Kenya Moore will not return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 following her suspension, and is exploring legal action. According to a report by TMZ, Kenya Moore was not fired by Bravo, and the network is keeping the door open to have her return in the future.

Well the sleeping RHOA giant, Kenya Moore, has awoken and is addressing the word on the street with her truth, and promise of evidence. According to a what looks like to be a Puntacana vacation photo/video post with her daughter, Queen Twirl had this to say.

Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide? My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us. 🙏🏾 ***The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.

See below