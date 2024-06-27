Listen Live
Bronny James Goes Undrafted In 1st Round of NBA Draft

Published on June 27, 2024

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Bronny James took to his social media to report he has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, the former Southern California guard said he will also enter the NCAA transfer portal to maintain eligibility if he decides to return to college.  Bronny James the son of LeBron James made that decision with options, even though the decision brought a microscope on him.  Bronny James then went out and impressed on his first day of the NBA Combine, shooting well during the drills and reaching a 40.5-inch max vertical.

Wednesday was Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft, 30 picks went by without 19 year old LeBron James Jr.’s name being called leaving his NBA future up in the air heading into Thursday.

Bronny James not going in the first round wasn’t a total shock, because the projections had him going possibly in the 2nd round.

LeBron James had dreams of playing along his son in the NBA.

“only draft me if you think I’m good enough…and not because of my dad” -Bronny James

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

