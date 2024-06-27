The Bijou Star Files: Couple Jailed For Trafficking Black Adopted Children

CLOSE

White West Virginia Couple In Jail Amid Charges For Human Trafficking Of Black Adopted Children

A West Virginia couple is back in media headlines after a judge revoked their bond on charges of human trafficking. Read More

Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Luanli Speaks Out About Their Relationship (WATCH)

Nicki Minaj’s sister, known as Ming Luanli and Ming Maraj, has opened up about her relationship with her famous sibling. Read More

FDA Announces Nationwide Recall Of Over 60 Ice Cream Products

Roomies, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has announced a nationwide recall of over 60 ice cream products. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT Before Miami Arrest …RETURNED TO YACHT FOR FORGOTTEN ITEMS

Travis Scott could have avoided his arrest in Miami last week if he hadn’t left some stuff behind on the yacht where the incident went down … Read More

BILL COBBS DEAD AT 90 Roles in ‘Bodyguard,’ ‘Air Bud’ and More

Bill Cobbs, an actor with over 50 years of experience in Hollywood, is dead … Read More

KILLER MIKE NO CHARGES IN GRAMMYS ARREST!!!

Killer Mike‘s legal troubles are behind him … Read More

Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Says His Cancer Came Back After Eating Processed Food In Prison

In a recent court appearance, Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, expressed concerns about his declining health while in custody. Read More

UPDATE: Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott, Arraigned On 7-count Indictment Including Murder Over 2021 Incident

In the latest update on the case involving Remy Ma’s 23-year-old son, Jayson Scott, he and his accomplice, Richard Swygert, were arraigned on an indictment for their alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in South Jamaica, Queens. Read More

Watch Snoop Dogg Run the 200M Race With Ease at Summer Olympic Trials

Snoop Dogg has completed another random activity, this time running in the 200-meter race at the 2024 Summer Olympic trials. Read More

Watch Pharrell Give Inspiring Pep Talk: ‘Tell Them to Go Find the Game, Don’t Play With You’

The short but impactful clip shows Pharrell offering encouragement and insight from the perspective of a wildly successful artist across multiple mediums. Read More

Diddy Drops $60M Lawsuit Against Sean John Clothing Brand

It looks like Diddy has resolved his legal battle with Sean John LLC and GBG USA Inc., the former owners of his clothing company. Read More

Celebs Who Are Long Overdue For A Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame

Before we can discuss which celebrities deserve a star, we must first break down the process of qualifying for the award. Read More

No Heart Eyes! Social Media Do’s & Don’t’s When In A Relationship

Social media presents a unique set of challenges for relationships today, leading to a list of dos and don’ts in order to keep the peace. Read More

NCAA Removes Cannabis from Banned Substance List in Historic Decision

The NCAA Division I council made a historic decision on Tuesday, removing cannabis products from the banned substance list effective immediately. Read More

Jayda Cheaves & Dess Dior Suggests Men Who Earn Less May Feel Insecure—And Research Backs Them Up

Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior are the talk of social media, and this time, it’s about their dating preferences. Read More

50 Cent Set to Take Center Stage at Atlanta’s 4th Annual Invest Fest

The renowned rapper, actor, and entrepreneur 50 Cent will headline the 4th Annual Invest Fest in Atlanta. Read More

Wack 100 Pays Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis’ Bail, Judge Declines To Release Him

Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis remains behind bars, despite recently making bail. Read More

Rapper Trina Secretly Married ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Beau Swurv

Rapper Trina has reportedly tied the knot in a surprise marriage, according to recent developments. Read More

Trey Songz Faces Backlash After Claiming He ‘Scrapped’ Music Video Due To Lack Of Black Women, Later Suggests He Was ‘Trolling’

Internet users weren’t feeling Trey Songz‘s recent post-and-delete. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers select California’s Jaylon Tyson with 20th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft

The Cavaliers went into this offseason knowing they would need to upgrade the perimeter, and it appears they have taken the first step in doing just that, selecting Jaylon Tyson out of California with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night. Read More

Ohio approves first dual-use licenses for recreational marijuana sales, with 5 locations in Northeast Ohio

Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has approved the first provisional licenses to sell recreational marijuana. Read More

MORE text messages from 2018 surface between Mike DeWine, Jon Husted and indicted FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling: Ohio Has Issues

The messages suggest a level of knowledge regarding FirstEnergy’s support for the DeWine-Husted ticket that had previously been denied by the sitting governor… Read More

Murder suspect back in custody after mistakenly released from Cuyahoga County Jail

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County told 3News that Sanders was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. Read More

Another streaming platform will raise prices this summer

Paramount+ is planning to raise its subscription prices later this summer, becoming the latest streaming platform to announce price hikes this year. Read More

DAHMER VICTIM’S FAMILY RIPS ARIANA GRANDE FOR FASCINATION WITH HIM …‘She’s Sick in Her Mind’

The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims is speaking out, slamming Ariana Grande for once saying she’d be interested in having a sit down with the late serial killer. Read More

Still Slime? Gunna Speaks On His Current Ties To Young Thug’s Label YSL (VIDEO)

Gunna is clearing the air on where he stands with Young Thug‘s YSL record label. Read More

