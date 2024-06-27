The Bijou Star Files: Couple Jailed For Trafficking Black Adopted Children

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 27, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
White West Virginia Couple In Jail Amid Charges For Human Trafficking Of Black Adopted Children
A West Virginia couple is back in media headlines after a judge revoked their bond on charges of human trafficking. Read More
Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Luanli Speaks Out About Their Relationship (WATCH)
Nicki Minaj’s sister, known as Ming Luanli and Ming Maraj, has opened up about her relationship with her famous sibling. Read More
FDA Announces Nationwide Recall Of Over 60 Ice Cream Products
Roomies, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has announced a nationwide recall of over 60 ice cream products. Read More
TRAVIS SCOTT Before Miami Arrest …RETURNED TO YACHT FOR FORGOTTEN ITEMS
Travis Scott could have avoided his arrest in Miami last week if he hadn’t left some stuff behind on the yacht where the incident went down … Read More
BILL COBBS DEAD AT 90 Roles in ‘Bodyguard,’ ‘Air Bud’ and More
Bill Cobbs, an actor with over 50 years of experience in Hollywood, is dead … Read More
KILLER MIKE NO CHARGES IN GRAMMYS ARREST!!!
Killer Mike‘s legal troubles are behind him … Read More
Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Says His Cancer Came Back After Eating Processed Food In Prison
In a recent court appearance, Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, expressed concerns about his declining health while in custody. Read More
UPDATE: Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott, Arraigned On 7-count Indictment Including Murder Over 2021 Incident
In the latest update on the case involving Remy Ma’s 23-year-old son, Jayson Scott, he and his accomplice, Richard Swygert, were arraigned on an indictment for their alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in South Jamaica, Queens. Read More
Watch Snoop Dogg Run the 200M Race With Ease at Summer Olympic Trials
Snoop Dogg has completed another random activity, this time running in the 200-meter race at the 2024 Summer Olympic trials. Read More
Watch Pharrell Give Inspiring Pep Talk: ‘Tell Them to Go Find the Game, Don’t Play With You’
The short but impactful clip shows Pharrell offering encouragement and insight from the perspective of a wildly successful artist across multiple mediums. Read More
Diddy Drops $60M Lawsuit Against Sean John Clothing Brand
It looks like Diddy has resolved his legal battle with Sean John LLC and GBG USA Inc., the former owners of his clothing company. Read More
Celebs Who Are Long Overdue For A Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame
Before we can discuss which celebrities deserve a star, we must first break down the process of qualifying for the award. Read More
No Heart Eyes! Social Media Do’s & Don’t’s When In A Relationship
Social media presents a unique set of challenges for relationships today, leading to a list of dos and don’ts in order to keep the peace. Read More
NCAA Removes Cannabis from Banned Substance List in Historic Decision
The NCAA Division I council made a historic decision on Tuesday, removing cannabis products from the banned substance list effective immediately. Read More
Jayda Cheaves & Dess Dior Suggests Men Who Earn Less May Feel Insecure—And Research Backs Them Up
Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior are the talk of social media, and this time, it’s about their dating preferences. Read More
50 Cent Set to Take Center Stage at Atlanta’s 4th Annual Invest Fest
The renowned rapper, actor, and entrepreneur 50 Cent will headline the 4th Annual Invest Fest in Atlanta. Read More
Wack 100 Pays Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis’ Bail, Judge Declines To Release Him
Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis remains behind bars, despite recently making bail. Read More
Rapper Trina Secretly Married ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Beau Swurv
Rapper Trina has reportedly tied the knot in a surprise marriage, according to recent developments. Read More
Trey Songz Faces Backlash After Claiming He ‘Scrapped’ Music Video Due To Lack Of Black Women, Later Suggests He Was ‘Trolling’
Internet users weren’t feeling Trey Songz‘s recent post-and-delete. Read More
Cleveland Cavaliers select California’s Jaylon Tyson with 20th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft
The Cavaliers went into this offseason knowing they would need to upgrade the perimeter, and it appears they have taken the first step in doing just that, selecting Jaylon Tyson out of California with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night. Read More
Ohio approves first dual-use licenses for recreational marijuana sales, with 5 locations in Northeast Ohio
Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has approved the first provisional licenses to sell recreational marijuana. Read More
MORE text messages from 2018 surface between Mike DeWine, Jon Husted and indicted FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling: Ohio Has Issues
The messages suggest a level of knowledge regarding FirstEnergy’s support for the DeWine-Husted ticket that had previously been denied by the sitting governor… Read More
Murder suspect back in custody after mistakenly released from Cuyahoga County Jail
A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County told 3News that Sanders was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. Read More
Another streaming platform will raise prices this summer
Paramount+ is planning to raise its subscription prices later this summer, becoming the latest streaming platform to announce price hikes this year. Read More
DAHMER VICTIM’S FAMILY RIPS ARIANA GRANDE FOR FASCINATION WITH HIM …‘She’s Sick in Her Mind’
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims is speaking out, slamming Ariana Grande for once saying she’d be interested in having a sit down with the late serial killer. Read More
Still Slime? Gunna Speaks On His Current Ties To Young Thug’s Label YSL (VIDEO)
Gunna is clearing the air on where he stands with Young Thug‘s YSL record label. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
