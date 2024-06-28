Listen Live
Bryce James Shares Reaction To Bronny Being Drafted By The Lakers [VIDEO]

Published on June 28, 2024

Source: Harry How / Getty

Bryce James shares the moment Bronny hears he has been drafted by the Lakers while surrounded by his family and love.

King James dream came true Thursday afternoon, as LeBron James will play with his son Bronny in the NBA as the Lakers picked up Bronny in the 2nd round.

Bronny was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He went No. 55 overall.

Take a look at the video below

Source: Radio One Digital

 

