Scriptures To Help You Bear the Fruit of the Spirit

In Galatians 5, Paul admonishes believers to live life led by the Holy Spirit. He explained that by doing so, one “will not gratify the desires of the flesh.” Instead he will reflect God in his actions and “bear the fruit of the Spirit” – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

We know that through the word of God we find strength and direction for all circumstances. Here are scriptures to encourage you as you work to show yourself approved and bear good fruit.

Fruit of the Spirit

LOVE

John 13:34 A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.

Colossians 3:14 Above all, be loving. This ties everything together perfectly.

Ephesians 4:2-3 Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.

JOY

Psalm 16:11 You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.

John 15:11 These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full.

Ps 30:5 Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning.

PEACE

Matthew 5:9 Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the sons of God.

John 14:27 Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.

Phil 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

PATIENCE

Galatians 6:9 And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.

Psalm 37:7-9 Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; fret not yourself over the one who prospers in his way, over the man who carries out evil devices! Refrain from anger, and forsake wrath! Fret not yourself; it tends only to evil. For the evildoers shall be cut off, but those who wait for the Lord shall inherit the land.

Proverbs 15:18 A hot-tempered man stirs up dissension, but a patient man calms a quarrel.

KINDNESS

Ephesians 4:32 – Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.

Proverbs 12:25 Anxiety weighs down the heart, but a kind word cheers it up.

Proverbs 11:17 Those who are kind benefit themselves, but the cruel bring ruin on themselves.

GOODNESS

Luke 6:31 Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

Luke 6:35 But love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return, and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High, for he is kind to the ungrateful and the evil.

Ephesians 2:10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.

FAITHFULNESS

Galatians 6:9 And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up. So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith.

Psalm 31:23 The Lord preserves the faithful, but the proud He pays back in full!

Luke 16:10 He who is faithful in little is also faithful in much, and one who is dishonest in little is also dishonest in much.

GENTLENESS

Proverbs 15:1 A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.

Ecclesiastes 7:9 Do not be quickly provoked in your spirit, for anger resides in the lap of fools.

Philippians 4:5 Let your gentleness be evident to all.

SELF-CONTROL

James 1:19 Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.

2 Timothy 1:7 For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love, and self-control

Proverbs 25:28 A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls.

Scriptures To Help You Bear the Fruit of the Spirit was originally published on elev8.com