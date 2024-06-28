The Bijou Star Files: Security Guard Quits His Job On Live TV

CLOSE

TEXAS SECURITY GUARD QUITS JOB DURING LIVE TV INTERVIEW… After On-Duty Assault

A security guard in Texas quit his job live on-air after his manager scolded him for being in uniform while he was telling local TV crews about being assaulted on duty. Read More

KELLY STAFFORD RIPS ‘INSECURE MEN’… After Backup QB Backlash

Kelly Stafford just seemingly took a huge swipe at some of her biggest critics … appearing to blast them as “insecure men” — while praising her NFL star husband, Matthew Stafford, in the process. Read More

CRAZY SINKHOLE SWALLOWS UP PART OF SOCCER FIELD!!!

The moment a massive sinkhole gobbled up part of an Illinois soccer park has been caught on surveillance camera — and it’s jaw-dropping, to say the least. Read More

DRAYA MICHELE Sues Tyrod Taylor …YOU SCREWED ME ON HOUSE DEAL!!!

Draya Michele is dragging her ex-boyfriend, Tyrod Taylor, to court … she just filed a lawsuit against the NFL quarterback, claiming he screwed her on a house deal. Read More

Social Media Weighs In After Shaquille O’Neal’s Mom Reflects On When She First Met Shaunie Henderson (WATCH)

Here’s What Shaquille O’Neal’s Mom Said About Meeting Shaunie Henderson… Read More

Florida Woman Arrested & Charged After Allegedly Running Over Her Boyfriend And 16-Month-Old Infant

Aaliyah Ross, a 27-year-old Florida woman, has been arrested and charged after allegedly running over her boyfriend and an infant. Read More

Woman Poisons Husband’s Soda Over Unappreciative Response to Birthday Party

A Missouri woman was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after allegedly attempting to poison her husband. Read More

Vermont Man Wins $175,000 Settlement in First Amendment Lawsuit After Giving Cop Middle Finger

A Vermont man was awarded a $175,000 settlement after he was arrested for giving a cop the middle finger. Read More

Oklahoma Mandates Bible and Ten Commandments in School Curriculums

Effective immediately, all Oklahoma schools must include the Bible and the Ten Commandments in their curriculums, as announced by the state’s chief education officer in a memorandum on Thursday. Read More

Victoria Monet Trending Online After Woman Claims She’s Her Half-Sister Following Singer’s Fathers Day Reunion Post, Social Media Reacts

Victoria Monet is trending on X after sharing a heartfelt Father’s Day moment with her father, celebrating their reunion after years apart. Read More

CNN Primetime Ratings Reach 33-Year Low as Insiders Reportedly Brace for ‘Bloodbath’ of Staff Cuts

How low can CNN go? Less than an average of 80,000 people aged 25 to 54 reportedly tuned into CNN last week during its primetime line-up. Read More

Woman Accused of Killing Mother By Pinning Her Against Garage Wall with Car Breaks Down In Court

According to bodycam footage, officers who responded to the scene attempted to assist the woman out of her car before she allegedly injured them by abruptly driving away. Read More

Michael Jackson Was Over $500 Million in Debt at Time of Death, New Court Documents Allege

Michael Jackson died with over $500 million worth of debt, according to court documents filed last week. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Friend Claims TV Host Had $55 Million In The Bank Days Before Guardian Took Control & Told Her ‘There Is No Money’

An alleged close friend of Wendy Williams recently expressed concerns about her court-appointed guardianship. Read More

Rich Paul & His Klutch Sports Agency Sued By Former Agent For Over $4.9 Million In Alleged Unpaid Contract Fees

Celebrity sports agent Rich Paul is being accused of breach of contract. Read More

A sometimes halting Biden tries at debate to confront Trump, who responds with falsehoods

A raspy President Joe Biden repeatedly sought to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden’s criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Read More

Chris Brown and Angelina Censori, Sister of Ye’s Wife Bianca, Seen ‘Hanging Out’

Angelina Censori, sister of Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, shared an Instagram photo of herself and her mother, Alexandra Censori, with Chris Brown. Read More

