Martin Lawrence is bringing his Yall Know What It Is Tour featuring Gary Owens to Cleveland and WZAK wants to send someone for FREE!
The show is on Saturday, August 3rd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
For your chance to win free Martin Lawrence tickets simply let us know what music you’d like to hear played on the radio.
Yep, that’s it!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS TO SEE MARTIN LAWRENCE IN CLEVELAND!
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On
-
Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday
-
Father's Day Look-A-Like Contest
-
Win Free Janet Jackson Concert Tickets!
-
Bronny James Drafted By The Los Angeles Lakers
-
Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy