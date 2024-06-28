Listen Live
Win FREE Tickets To See Martin Lawrence In Cleveland!

Published on June 28, 2024

Martin Lawrence Free Tickets Music Survey

Martin Lawrence is bringing his Yall Know What It Is Tour featuring Gary Owens to Cleveland and WZAK wants to send someone for FREE!

The show is on Saturday, August 3rd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

For your chance to win free Martin Lawrence tickets simply let us know what music you’d like to hear played on the radio.

Yep, that’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS TO SEE MARTIN LAWRENCE IN CLEVELAND! 

Martin Lawrence

