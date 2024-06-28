SWV Slayed Their Tiny Desk Performance

CLOSE

The Whisper’s had a hit back in the day titled ‘Just Gets Better With Time‘, and although it was long before the Sister With Voice’s knocked us up off our feet making us ‘Weak’, you would have sworn that song was written for them. Coko Gamble, Tamara George, and Leanne Lyons ruled the 90’s and haven’t skipped a beat in 2024.

Tiny Desk is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music at the desk of former All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen in Washington, D.C where only the best of the best in music are able to squeeze into to let their authentic vocals fly. 2024’s Black Music Month celebration at the Tiny Desk with the catalyst for the all-female lineup, SWV, was up on deck. According NPR’s Tiny Desk, SWV has yet to receive the proper acknowledgment for its influence over the past three decades and SWV killed it, with a 25-minute set that included classics like “I’m So Into,” “You’re The One,” and “Weak”.

Take a look and listen to SWV slay NPR’s Tiny Desk below.