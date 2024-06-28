LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Dream Lil Wayne Collab Comes True

CLOSE

They say that when you verbalize something, you manifest that something in your life. LSU’s women’s basketball star Flau’Jae Johnson is more than just a baller, Flau’Jae Johnson is a Hip Hop artist who is signed to Roc Nation when school is out. If you think think Flau’Jae’s attention to flow is a fad, Flau’Jae was spitting bars just as long as she has been draining jay’s as she was a contestant on season 3 of Lifetime’s reality television show The Rap Game. As multifaceted and multitalented as Flau’Jae is, she had a dream of a collaboration with Lil Wayne, a dream that she spoke into fruition.

The 20-year-old point guard/musician, Flau’Jae Johnson dropped her nine-track album “Best of Both Worlds” on Friday, with some notable collab’s on it, however if you take a listen to “Came Out A Beast” the dream manifested with Lil Weezy making Flau’Jae’s collab dream come true.

Now that’s what’s up!!

In other Flau’Jae Johnson news, the LSU star is a member of the inaugural BET Culture Class that will be featured heavily at the BET awards show this coming Sunday.

Take a listen to Flau’Jae Johnson’s, “Came Out A Beast” featuring Lil Wayne below.