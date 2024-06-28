Listen Live
Entertainment

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Dream Lil Wayne Collab Comes True

Published on June 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

They say that when you verbalize something, you manifest that something in your life.  LSU’s women’s basketball star Flau’Jae Johnson is more than just a baller, Flau’Jae Johnson is a Hip Hop artist who is signed to Roc Nation when school is out.  If you think think Flau’Jae’s attention to flow is a fad, Flau’Jae was spitting bars just as long as she has been draining jay’s as she was a contestant on season 3 of Lifetime’s reality television show The Rap Game.  As multifaceted and multitalented as Flau’Jae is, she had a dream of a collaboration with Lil Wayne, a dream that she spoke into fruition.

The 20-year-old point guard/musician, Flau’Jae Johnson dropped her nine-track album “Best of Both Worlds” on Friday, with some notable collab’s on it, however if you take a listen to “Came Out A Beast” the dream manifested with Lil Weezy making Flau’Jae’s collab dream come true.

Now that’s what’s up!!

Related Stories

In other Flau’Jae Johnson news, the LSU star is a member of the inaugural BET Culture Class that will be featured heavily at the BET awards show this coming Sunday.

Take a listen to Flau’Jae Johnson’s,  “Came Out A Beast” featuring Lil Wayne below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Couple Jailed For Trafficking Black Adopted Children

Janet Jackson RTW 2024
Contests

Win Free Janet Jackson Concert Tickets!

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

Sam Sylk News

The New York Times Mistaken Angela Bassett for Omarosa

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

Entertainment

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Sentenced To 9 Yrs For Conning A Sheep For $90K

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close