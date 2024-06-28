Listen Live
News

Atlanta Native Nicky Crawford Starts Mobile Laundry Service For Those In Need

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Father and daughter loading laundry into a washer

Source: Zinkevych / Getty

One selfless Atlanta resident is making a huge difference in his community. Nicky Crawford hopes to support the city’s growing unhoused population through his new initiative. Read more about how he’s started an innovative mobile laundry service, benefitting those in need.

Crawford is doing something meaningful for his community. The Atlanta native has converted a school bus into a mobile laundry service, delivering clean clothes and empowering those in need to feel confident and restored.

Local Atlanta news network 11 Alive reported that Crawford enlisted a team of engineering students from Georgia Tech to help bring his vision to life with his retirement funds. The vehicle is now a fully functioning mobile laundry room specifically serving the unhoused community.

“What we’re trying to do is get them clothes they can have for the week so they can change clothes because a lot of times it’s not them that smell, it’s the clothes,” Crawford shared his vision with 11 Alive.

Crawford came up with the idea of a mobile laundry service after launching his business, Flowing with Blessings Inc. The initiative involves a shower trailer that assists those who have been without a home for years and struggle to maintain basic hygiene and health needs.

The businessman is making a difference by focusing on an underserved community and offering them the essential services to help them feel good about themselves and feel supported.

Crawford first announced and unveiled the laundry bus Juneteenth 2024 in downtown Atlanta. He and his family joined forces with local organizations to provide people with haircuts, hot meals, and a space to relax and be comfortable in their skin.

“I tell them when they come here, this is a family environment. We want you to come here. Feel comfortable. Get you something to eat. Get you a shower,” Crawford said to the news outlet.

Why’s Crawford on a personal mission to serve? He simply stated, “I have always had a love for people who were less fortunate because I think I told you … other than the grace of God, this could be me.”

Atlanta Native Nicky Crawford Starts Mobile Laundry Service For Those In Need  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Cleveland Heat Wave 6 items
News

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Megan Thee Stallion Says No To Weed

Father's Day Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-06-03
Contests

Father’s Day Look-A-Like Contest

Juneteenth Mural
Entertainment

At The 11th Hour Akron Cancelled Juneteenth Weekend Celebrations

Leveling The Playing Field: The Urban Expungement Program's Impact And Future Expansion
News

Cleveland Mayor Hospitalized Following Crash

Entertainment

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close