BET Awards Getting Backlash From O.J. Memoriam

CLOSE

The 2024 BET Awards Sunday night was lit, unfortunately they are now facing backlash from the traditional “In Memoriam” segment of the show, that included Willie Mays, Richard Roundtree, Ron Cephas Jones, Louis Gossett Jr., and Carl Weathers. However the backlash came from the inclusion of O.J. Simpson.

The introduction by Tia Mowry of the“In Memoriam” segment was in tribute to “the Black excellence that we unfortunately lost this year,” and they “changed how our artistry is seen and left us with a legacy that we will always remember.” The audience that was clapping in remembrance fell silent when O.J. Simpson “Former NFL Player” was displayed.

Social media erupted as many seen it as disrespectful to in include O.J., not to mention the Brown and Goldman family were furious that the BET awards paid tribute to him.

“It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition.”..“Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology … and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired.”- Tanya (Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister)

What is really ironic about the inclusion of O.J. Simpson is that he never rallied for, nor fought for black excellence, simply because, according to him, “I’m not Black, I’m O.J.”

Give us your thoughts.