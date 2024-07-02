AYO !! Cris Brown Refunded A Fans $1111 Then Gave Her $10K

CLOSE

Chris Brown has not been forgiven by the music industry but that hasn’t soured his heart. In June Breezy kicked off his 11:11 Tour with sell-out crowds and he is getting $1111.oo for a meet and greet. Trending now it’s being reported that Chris Brown not only refunded one fans money for his meet and greet he also gave her $10k to do something nice for herself.

A photo that has gone viral and posted by an X user, @LUSHOTZ, that, Chris Brown, blessed a disabled fan who was on crutches with a $1111.00 refund plus $10k. The fan also still got to get her photo opp with Chris Brown.

Now that’s black excellence.

