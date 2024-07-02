Listen Live
Entertainment

AYO !! Cris Brown Refunded A Fans $1111 Then Gave Her $10K

Published on July 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chris Brown has not been forgiven by the music industry but that hasn’t soured his heart.  In June Breezy kicked off his 11:11 Tour with sell-out crowds and he is getting $1111.oo for a meet and greet.  Trending now it’s being reported that Chris Brown not only refunded one fans money for his meet and greet he also gave her $10k to do something nice for herself.

A photo that has gone viral and posted by an X user, @LUSHOTZ, that, Chris Brown, blessed a disabled fan who was on crutches with a $1111.00 refund plus $10k.  The fan also still got to get her photo opp with Chris Brown.

Now that’s black excellence.

Take a look below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Janet Jackson RTW 2024
Contests

Win Free Janet Jackson Concert Tickets!

News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

Entertainment

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

Entertainment

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Sentenced To 9 Yrs For Conning A Sheep For $90K

Cleveland Heat Wave 6 items
News

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Justin Timberlake Booking Photo
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested After Being Popped For A DWI In The Hamptons

San Francisco Giants
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close