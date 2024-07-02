The Bijou Star Files: Jamie Foxx Reveals Scary Medical Emergency Details

CLOSE

JAMIE FOXX IT ALL STARTED WITH A HEADACHE …More Health Scare Details

Jamie Foxx has shed more light on the sequence of events leading up to the mysterious ailment that landed him in an ATL hospital last year — this in a resurfaced clip doing the rounds online. Read More

The Supreme Court just gave presidents a superpower. Here’s its explanation

With its immunity ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court granted former President Donald Trump’s wish of all but guaranteeing that his criminal trial for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election will not go to trial before the 2024 election in November. Read More

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Criticizes Supreme Court’s Decision on Trump Immunity Ruling

Justice Sonia Sotomayor voiced her strong disagreement with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, which limited the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump related to the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Read More

AIR EUROPA BOEING JET HITS SEVERE TURBULENCE… Man Stuck in Overhead!!!

A transatlantic passenger is feeling lucky to be alive after severe turbulence sent him hurtling through the cabin of a Boeing jet … and planted him in the airliner’s ceiling. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV Red Lobster Deal Cemented… SIGNATURE MEAL ON THE MENU!!!

Flavor Flav and Red Lobster are trying everything to save a sinking ship — including a new menu addition based on Flav’s favorite flavors. Read More

JAYSON TATUM PAAAAAIIIIIDDDDD Lands Historic $315 Million Extension With Celtics

Jayson Tatum‘s summer just got even better — the Boston Celtics champion just secured a 5-year, $315 MILLION extension … making it the biggest contract in NBA history. Read More

JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK SELLING ART FROM MARITAL HOME… Everything Must Go?!?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly parting ways with some of their shared belongings while also trying to unload their marital home … all as they remain living separately. Read More

ANGELA SIMMONS SORRY ABOUT MY GUN PURSE AT BETs …Just a ‘Fashion Moment’

Angela Simmons is coming to terms with her fashion accessory for the BET Awards not being a great look … as folks call her out for the gun-shaped purse. Read More

RAY J I’M SUICIDAL, RANTS ABOUT ‘DIRTY MONEY’ After BET Awards Fight

Ray J says it’s all becoming too much for him to take — on the heels of nearly getting into a street brawl at a BET Awards afterparty, he says he’s suicidal. Read More

SZA HANDSTAND-OFF W/ SIMONE BILES… Puts Flexibility On Display

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast ever, but R&B sensation SZA impressively held her own against the GOAT on the mat — with the two going head-to-head in a handstand competition!! Read More

SIMONE BILES MY HUBBY’S GOING TO WATCH ME IN PARIS… Bears Giving Him Time Off For Olympics!!!

Jonathan Owens‘ day job won’t keep him from watching Simone Biles in her return to the Olympics … the gymnastics star revealed Sunday the Bears are giving her husband time off to see her in France. Read More

SHANNON SHARPE I’M SORRY MEG!!!… Apologizes For Sexual Comments On Podcast

Shannon Sharpe just issued a face-to-face apology to Megan Thee Stallion for the sexual comments he previously made about her … saying he deeply regrets the negative impact his words may have had on her life. Read More

DIDDY BLOWS OFF STEAM ON WHITE WATER!!!Rafting Trip to Wyoming

Legally, some might say Diddy is up a creek without a paddle, but he’s not looking the least bit panicked … as he paddles his face off floating down a river, far from all his problems. Read More

USHER CURSE-FILLED BET AWARDS SPEECH CENSORED …Rips Absentee Fathers!!!

BET is blaming an “audio malfunction” for Usher‘s muted speech and ponied up an apology … Read More

RICK ROSS ATTACKED AFTER VANCOUVER SHOW

Rick Ross doesn’t seem pressed about last night’s activities … he tells TMZ that “Vancouver is a beautiful city and he can’t wait to go back.” Read More

Tia Kemp Clowns Rick Ross Following Canada Altercation: “Your Big, Fat, Scary A**!” [Video]

Rick Ross’s Canada scuffle has everyone on the internet talking, including his ex, Tia Kemp. Read More

Young Thug YSL Trial On Hold As Its Judge Explores Recusing Himself From The Case

Whew! Roommates, there’s been plenty of twists and turns in Young Thug‘s YSL trial, and the latest involves its judge! Read More

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Deb Antney For Interview About Reaching Out To Lil Kim’s Team Without Her Permission

Whew! Nicki Minaj had time to clear Deb Antney for reaching out to another rapper’s camp without her permission. Read More

Tamir Rice Shooting Officer Resigns From White Sulphur Springs Police Department Amid Outcry

The former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has resigned from the White Sulphur Springs Police Department following public outcry over his employment. Read More

Governor Ron DeSantis Rejects Bill Helping Formerly Incarcerated Pursue Barber & Cosmetology Careers

Individuals convicted in the last five years can be denied a license solely based on their criminal history. Read More

BET Issues Apology for Muting Portions Of Usher’s Acceptance Speech at BET Awards

BET has issued an apology for censoring a significant portion of Usher’s acceptance speech during the BET Awards on Sunday. Read More

Ashanti’s Father Reveals How Nelly Asked For Her Hand In Marriage

At Ashanti’s surprise Dolce and Gabbana-themed baby shower, her father revealed how rapper Nelly asked for his daughter’s hand in marriage. Read More

Nelly and Ashanti Hold Baby Shower at Dolce & Gabbana Store in New York

With the help of luxury clothing brand Dolce & Gabbana, Nelly held it down on baby shower duties for his wife, Ashanti…. Read More

Watch Gunna Get Confronted by Man Calling Him a ‘Rat’ at BET Awards

Gunna’s appearance at the 2024 BET Awards kicked off wiith a bizarre interaction on the red carpet. Read More

Son Of Ex-NFL Star Daniel Muir Missing After Reporting That His Father Severely Beat Him

A mystery is developing surrounding ex-NFL star Daniel Muir and his missing 14-year-old son, Bryson. Read More

Quincy Wilson Becomes The Youngest U.S. Male Track Olympian Heading to Paris

Quincy Wilson, 16, is the youngest U.S. male track Olympian after being chosen for the U.S. 4×400 meter relay team. Read More

PartyNextDoor Apologizes to Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller After Calling Them Out for Including His Ex in Their Music Video

Just as we were preparing to witness another celebrity beef, the buzz surrounding PartyNextDoor, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih has seemingly ended. Read More

Riley Burruss, Ming Lee Simmons, & Ava Dash Speculated To Be Filming For New Reality Show

A few famous celebrity kids may be the stars of an upcoming reality series. Read More

Cardi B Speaks Out After Blasting Production Team For Messing Up Her Music Mix & Special Effects: ‘Don’t Half A** My Show Because You’re Comfortable’

Rap star Cardi B stopped mid performance recently to chastise a production team. Read More

Cleveland police: Officer taken to hospital after being run over by motorcycle in Ohio City

Cleveland police tell 3News an officer is in the hospital after being run over by a motorcycle Monday night in Ohio City. Read More

Cedar Fair merger with Six Flags is complete: Combined company now known as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point and Kings Island, has completed its merger with Six Flags as the amusement park giants join forces for a newly named company now known as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Read More

