Listen Live
Entertainment

Young Thug’s Trial Pushed Paused, Judge Asked To Recuse Himself

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

In 2022, Jeffery Lamar Williams AKA Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta Buckhead home on RICO charges and taken into custody and currently being held in Fulton County Jail, the 56-count indictment that is using social media posts and song lyrics from the rapper as evidence of his alleged crimes and he is on a made for television trial while he still remains in jail.

Many strange things have gone on in this trial, and a speedy trial it has not been, with it being the longest in Georgia’s history at 18 months.

The latest is that Young Thug’s trial has pushed pause indefinitely as Judge Glanville awaits a decision on whether he should recuse himself from the case.  It is being alleged that Judge Glanville held a hush-hush meeting with prosecutors and a key witness, Kenneth Copeland, to influence his testimony, a move contested by defense attorneys as improper.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Father's Day Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-06-03
Contests

Father’s Day Look-A-Like Contest

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons

News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

San Francisco Giants
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Cleveland Heat Wave 6 items
News

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Leveling The Playing Field: The Urban Expungement Program's Impact And Future Expansion
News

Cleveland Mayor Hospitalized Following Crash

4 items
Beauty

Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands

Justin Timberlake Booking Photo
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested After Being Popped For A DWI In The Hamptons

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close