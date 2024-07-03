Young Thug’s Trial Pushed Paused, Judge Asked To Recuse Himself

CLOSE

In 2022, Jeffery Lamar Williams AKA Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta Buckhead home on RICO charges and taken into custody and currently being held in Fulton County Jail, the 56-count indictment that is using social media posts and song lyrics from the rapper as evidence of his alleged crimes and he is on a made for television trial while he still remains in jail.

Many strange things have gone on in this trial, and a speedy trial it has not been, with it being the longest in Georgia’s history at 18 months.

The latest is that Young Thug’s trial has pushed pause indefinitely as Judge Glanville awaits a decision on whether he should recuse himself from the case. It is being alleged that Judge Glanville held a hush-hush meeting with prosecutors and a key witness, Kenneth Copeland, to influence his testimony, a move contested by defense attorneys as improper.

