Trump Granted Some Immunity, Rudy Giuliani Officially Disbarred

CLOSE

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former president Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for official acts taken while in office, but not for private conduct, in a 6-3 ruling that split the justices along ideological lines. Then on Tuesday his partner in crime (pardon the pun) Former Mayor/Judge Rudy Giuliani has been officially disbarred.

Ironically former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred for his part in Donald Trump’s election interference efforts by spreading lies about mass voter fraud after Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. The New York Supreme Court announced the decision prohibiting Giuliani from practicing law, effective immediately.

Disbarred; expel (a lawyer) from the Bar, so that they no longer have the right to practice law.

Rudy Giuliani has arguably faced much wider repercussions for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election than Trump himself. He also faces disbarment in Washington, where the D.C. Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility recently recommended that Giuliani be disbarred.

See video below