Listen Live
Entertainment

Trump Granted Some Immunity, Rudy Giuliani Officially Disbarred

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former president Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for official acts taken while in office, but not for private conduct, in a 6-3 ruling that split the justices along ideological lines.  Then on Tuesday his partner in crime (pardon the pun) Former Mayor/Judge Rudy Giuliani has been officially disbarred.

Ironically former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred for his part in Donald Trump’s election interference efforts by spreading lies about mass voter fraud after Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.  The New York Supreme Court announced the decision prohibiting Giuliani from practicing law, effective immediately.

Disbarred; expel (a lawyer) from the Bar, so that they no longer have the right to practice law.

Rudy Giuliani has arguably faced much wider repercussions for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election than Trump himself. He also faces disbarment in Washington, where the D.C. Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility recently recommended that Giuliani be disbarred.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons

Justin Timberlake Booking Photo
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested After Being Popped For A DWI In The Hamptons

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

Father's Day Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-06-03
Contests

Father’s Day Look-A-Like Contest

Entertainment

Trump Granted Some Immunity, Rudy Giuliani Officially Disbarred

News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Entertainment

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Sentenced To 9 Yrs For Conning A Sheep For $90K

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close