The Bijou Star Files: Keith Lee Addresses Taraji P. BET Mix Up

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 3, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Keith Lee Addresses Taraji P. Henson Mixing Him up With Jordan Thee Stallion at BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson took a slight tumble during her gig as host of the BET Awards. Read More

IVANKA TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE ON DAD’S CONVICTION …’Painful To Experience’

Ivanka Trump is addressing her father’s felony conviction for the first time … saying it’s agonizing to see what’s happening to her pops. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON GRABS HANDFUL OF JILLY ANAIS’ ASSETS… On Baecation In Spain

Deshaun Watson is having some fun in the sun with his model girlfriend Jilly Anais at one of the most picturesque places in the world … before the star quarterback heads to training camp later this month! Read More

RAY J MELTDOWN OUTSIDE BET AWARDS …I’m About to Get ‘Ghetto!!!’

Ray J really was going through it at the BET Awards, and now we have the video to back it up — it’s a full meltdown, with him threatening to make things “ghetto” after security allegedly denied him re-entry to the show. Read More

BROWNS MASCOT SWAGGER JR. DEAD AT 5

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday — the team’s live mascot, Swagger Jr., has passed away. Read More

BBC PRESENTER DAVID AARONOVITCH CALLS FOR BIDEN TO HAVE TRUMP MURDERED!!!

A high-ranking BBC presenter from the UK has ignited a firestorm by suggesting President Biden should have Donald Trump murdered. Read More

Here’s Why Uber & Lyft Boosted Massachusetts Drivers’ Minimum Wage Pay To $32.50 An Hour

Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts will soon see a boost in their paychecks. According to the Associated Press, the state’s attorney general won a case that drove the minimum wage pay per hour to $32.50. Read More

Kerry Washington Says If Donald Trump Can Run For President As A Felon Then ‘We Should Be Removing That Box From Job Applications’

Kerry Washington recently opened up about her views on Donald Trump and how he remains eligible to run for president. Read More

Lakers Coach JJ Redick Says Bronny James Wasn’t “Given” A Spot On The team: “Bronny Has Earned This Through Hard Work”

The Los Angeles Lakers held a press conference on Tuesday to introduce their second-round pick, Bronny James. Read More

50 Cent on Ice Cream Truck Prices Skyrocketing: ‘What Happened to $1.25… This Can’t Be Right’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson speaks onstage during the Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. Read More

Kamala Harris Saying “Not Like Us” is Cringe as Hell

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is incredible as a diss song. But as a United States political statement, it falters. Read More

Yung Joc Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Supporting Tory Lanez, Calls His Original Statement a ‘Little Buffoonish’

Yung Joc wants to make amends with Megan Thee Stallion after previously showing support for Tory Lanez. Read More

Cardi B Teased An Unreleased Janet Jackson Sample; Could She Be Leaning Into R&B Vibes for Next Album?

Cardi B has once again previewed music from her highly anticipated sophomore LP, and fans may be witnessing the rapper explore her R&B side. Read More

Should You Set a Timeline for Tying the Knot?

When it comes to relationships, discussing the topic of marriage can be a bit challenging. Read More

Paramount Reportedly in Talks to Sell BET for $1.6 Billion in Buyout Led by CEO Scott Mills

According to a new report, Paramount Global is engaged in exclusive discussions to sell BET in a deal valued at $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion to “buyers that include” BET CEO Scott Mills and Chinh Chu, founder of private-equity firm CC Capital. Read More

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Keke Jabbar Dead at 42

News of her death comes via YouTuber Marcella Speaks, who read a statement from Keke’s family. Read More

Husband and Wife, 70 and 71, Die Together Through Euthanasia: ‘There Is No Other Solution’

A couple from the Netherlands had decided to end their lives with euthanasia — together. Read More

Rapper B.G. Barred From Making Music w/ Convicted Felons & Is Required To Submit All Future Records To Government For Approval

Former Hot Boys member B.G. is being closely monitored by the U.S. government. Read More

Nick Cannon On Why He Insured His Reproductive Organs For $10M After Fathering 12 Kids: ‘My Most Valuable Assets’

Nick Cannon has insured his reproductive organs for $10 million following his successes in fathering 12 children with six different women. Read More

Giving Champagne Papi? Madame Tussauds Unveils New Wax Figure Of Drake (PHOTOS)

Drake is the newest wax figure in Madame Tussauds’ New Year’s Eve concert collection at their New York location. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am