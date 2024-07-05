Listen Live
Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape Discuss Reality TV and Queens of R&B Tour

| 07.05.24
Xscape Performs At Toyota Pavilion At Concord

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape recently visited The Morning Hustle to discuss The Queens of R&B Tour, family life, reality tv and entrepreneurship.

They , described this tour as more of a “Verzuz” experience rather than a conventional two-group tour. While Xscape and SWV have managed to maintain a professional rapport, internal dynamics within Xscape present more challenges. Despite this, the group remains committed to its current lineup, not seeking replacements despite any unresolved tensions.

During the interview, Tiny and Kandi delved into their experiences with reality TV, discussing the different types of shows they have been involved with and how these platforms have shaped their careers. They highlighted the importance of balancing their professional lives with personal commitments, emphasizing the effort it takes to manage such demanding careers while maintaining a sense of normalcy at home. Kandi mentioned that she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta at the moment due to her busy tour schedule, which doesn’t allow time for the show.Additionally, Kandi offered advice to new RHOA cast members amidst ongoing drama with Kenya Moore, drawing from her extensive experience on the show.
The conversation also touched upon future projects for the superstars within their families, hinting at exciting ventures ahead. They discussed nepotism within the industry, revealing surprising connections to other celebrities. In a candid moment, Kandi revisited a notable event when food critic Keith Lee visited her restaurant, providing insight into how that situation unfolded.

Fans eager to learn more about the tour and hear the full interview can check it out on YouTube. The Queens of R&B Tour is set to be a monumental celebration of 90s R&B, bringing together legendary voices for a series of unforgettable performances. This collaboration promises a nostalgic journey through the hits that defined an era.
Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

*Without Mýa

Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape Discuss Reality TV and Queens of R&B Tour  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

