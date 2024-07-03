Listen Live
Entertainment

Maeta Talks Career Moves, New Music & More! [WATCH]

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

 

Chris Brown In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Maeta is in Baltimore and of course, she dropped by the Lion’s Den and shared the latest in her career!

She’s talking about tour life, new music and more!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out her full interview with Ryan Da Lion below:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

Maeta Talks Career Moves, New Music & More! [WATCH]  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

WZAK Radio One Cleveland Personality DJ HazMatt
Dish Nation

Dish Nation Cleveland Minute 070220

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

Kendrick Lamar
Entertainment

Grammy CEO Confirms Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us’” Eligibility For The Grammys

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare

Entertainment

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close