Maeta Talks Career Moves, New Music & More! [WATCH]

Maeta is in Baltimore and of course, she dropped by the Lion’s Den and shared the latest in her career!

She’s talking about tour life, new music and more!

Check out her full interview with Ryan Da Lion below:

