[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

Welp, after teases and rumblings, the official video for “Not Like Us,” considered by most the be the nail in the coffin track that cemented as Kendrick Lamar the champion in his high-profile beef with Drake, has finally arrived.

Clocking in at just under six-minutes, the visuals are pretty much everything you’d expect from a K. Dot diss record turned summer anthem: You’ve got the black-and-white shots, symbolic images that will soon become think-piece bait on your favorite social platforms and of course, rows and rows of Cali Kids losing their mind to what may very well be the biggest rap record of 2024.

Check out the official video for Kendrick’s summer smash, “Not Like Us,” below.

