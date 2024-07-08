Listen Live
[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

The highly-anticipated video racked up nearly one million views less than an hour after its release

Published on July 8, 2024

Kendrick Lamar

Source: Not Like Us / Kendrick Lamar

Welp, after teases and rumblings, the official video for “Not Like Us,” considered by most the be the nail in the coffin track that cemented as Kendrick Lamar the champion in his high-profile beef with Drake, has finally arrived.

RELATED: Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Home

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog Streaming Numbers Rise As Drake’s Drops

Clocking in at just under six-minutes, the visuals are pretty much everything you’d expect from a K. Dot diss record turned summer anthem: You’ve got the black-and-white shots, symbolic images that will soon become think-piece bait on your favorite social platforms and of course, rows and rows of Cali Kids losing their mind to what may very well be the biggest rap record of 2024.

Check out the official video for Kendrick’s summer smash, “Not Like Us,” below.

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

