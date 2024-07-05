Listen Live
News

Ice Cube Expands Big 3 League, New Team Coming To Houston

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
Ice Cube

Source: Getty / Radio One

Ice Cube‘s Big 3 basketball continues to grow, as a major purchase was announced just before the July 4th holiday. Energy executives Eric Mullins and Milton Carroll have purchased the rights to the third location-based BIG3 franchise with plans to base the team in Houston. Carroll and Mullins will take ownership for the 2025 season, when all BIG3 teams will represent home markets.

RELATED: [WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

RELATED: See The Epic Meeting Between Monica And WNBA Rookie Angel Reese

“We need to plant our roots in cities so we can be more than a rolling all-star game coming through,” Cube said after the first team was sold for $10 million in Los Angeles earlier this year. “It’s really about growing the sport and the league.”

BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler echoed those sentiments.

“I could not be happier to see Eric and Milton take the reins of the Houston BIG3 franchise,” said BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler. “Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have always surrounded themselves with the best of the best, and I know personally that there could be no better stewards of a Houston team than Eric and Milton. They have a demonstrated ability to build fantastic investments, and on top of that they are strong leaders who are committed to giving back to their communities and I can’t wait to see them bring that energy to this franchise next season.”

Another major city set to join the Big 3 expansion is Miami, which purchased was a group of investors led by media, sports, real estate, and hospitality executive Heath Freeman.

 

Ice Cube Expands Big 3 League, New Team Coming To Houston  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get Ready to Celebrate One Year of Service with the PNC Fairfax Connection

Entertainment

Your Music, Seriously Loud: Beats Teams Up With LeBron James & Lil Wayne To Launch New Beats Pill Campaign ‘The Predicament’ [WATCH]

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

Sports

Golden State Warriors Assistant Kenny Atkinson To Named New Cavs Head Coach [Report]

News

Kenya Protests: Obama’s Sister Praised For Bravery After She, Daughter Get Teargassed On Live TV

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close