Fantasia Slayed The Star Spangled Banner” At The Capitol For The 4th

When you say The 4th of July, peoples first thought is fireworks and that’s exactly what singer Fantasia brought when she slayed ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ at The Capital for the 4th of July.

Former American Idol winner and Grammy award winning singer, Fantasia, dripped in diamonds and white exuding excellence, live from the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, performed “The Star Spangled Banner” on 2024’s A Capitol Fourth brought fireworks with her vocal pipes before any were lit to explode in the air.

The 2024 A Capital Fourth concert includes a celebration of Motown’s 65th anniversary, led by Robinson; a Tribute to Team USA, hosted by East, that celebrates the athletes competing in the summer Olympic Games in Paris; and a Salute to American Heroes Past and Present, honoring the service of Americans from 1776 to today.

Take a look at Fantasia performing a flawless rendition of The Star Spangled Banner” in the video below.