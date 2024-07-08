Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Whitney Alford Shows Off Her Dance Moves In ‘They Not Like Us’

CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar finally released the music video for his scorching diss track Not Like Us aimed at Drake. The summer anthem, co-directed by Lamar himself alongside Dave Free. The visuals feature rare glimpses of his fiancée, Whitney Alford, and their two children, daughter Uzi and son Enoch. Rising choreographer Charm La’Donna also makes an appearance.

Released as a holiday treat for fans on July 4, the video was predominantly filmed in Lamar’s hometown of Compton, California. It follows the 37-year-old rapper as he traverses the city, dancing through various iconic locations and linking up with friends along the way. Notably, DJ Mustard, who produced Not Like Us, joins Lamar for a cruise through town in one scene.

Whitney – Not Like Us

Towards the video’s conclusion, viewers are treated to rare footage of the Grammy Award-winning artist dancing joyfully with his family in their living room. The intimate moment sees Lamar, Alford, Uzi, and Enoch c-walking and joyously moving in sync with the song as they have a ball together.

The inclusion of Lamar’s family is significant in light of past controversies, particularly Drake’s accusations of domestic violence in his song Family Matters. Lamar also takes a few jabs at the Canadian rapper throughout the video, playfully hitting an owl piñata, a clear nod to Drake’s OVO owl symbol, accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer at the bottom of the screen that reads, “No OVHoes were harmed during the making of this video.”

Choreographer Charm La’Donna also appeared in the video.

Additionally, the brand-new visual showcases rising choreographer Charm La’Donna, who is depicted walking on a tightrope. Charm was responsible for choreographing the video.

In an Instagram post shared on July 5, Charm expressed her excitement about collaborating with Lamar and Dave Free on the project.

“I have so much to say, but for now here’s me walking on a tightrope. I appreciate all the LOVE! Give me a sec I gotta take this one in,” she wrote.

Watch the full video, above.

