Interview: Anycia “Back Outside” Rapper on Sexyy Red, Working with Latto, Flo Milli, and Avoiding Rap Beef

| 07.08.24
At BET’s 2024 Media House, rising star Anycia made a memorable appearance on The Morning Hustle to share her journey in the music industry. Reflecting on her career so far, Anycia recounted her thrilling experience performing at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash in Atlanta, a milestone that solidified her presence in the rap scene.

Despite the trend of beefing with other rappers, Anycia has managed to steer clear of drama. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive image and staying focused on her craft. “In an era where beefing is seen as cool, I choose to stay out of it. My success comes from hard work and authenticity, not from stirring up drama,” she stated.

One of the highlights of her interview was her collaboration with Latto on the remix of her hit single “Back Outside.” Anycia described the experience as surreal and inspiring. “Working with Latto was incredible. She’s a powerhouse, and the energy she brought to the remix elevated the track to a whole new level,” she said, beaming with pride.

As the interview wrapped up, Anycia let fans in on a personal aspect of her life, revealing her current love interest. She shared that they met in the most unexpected of places, adding a touch of romance to her candid conversation. “I met my love at a charity event. It was the last place I thought I’d find someone special, but sometimes love finds you in the most surprising ways,” she confessed with a smile.

Anycia’s interview showcased her dedication to her music, her ability to navigate the industry’s challenges, and a glimpse into her personal life, leaving fans eager for what’s next.

 

