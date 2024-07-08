Super R&B Group TGT Reunites For Essence Fest

CLOSE

Super singing group TGT that consisted of R&B singers Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank, formed in 2007, it released its only album that debuted in August 2013 titled Three Kings on Atlantic Records. Although TGTlyrically were in sync, the business end of the super group allegedly was not and led to their depending who you ask break up.

Although money may be the root of all evil, the phenomenon that is Essence Fest that is celebrating 30 years has managed to become the healer as TGT was the headliner at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, and the Kings of R&B, TGT, didn’t disappoint.

See TGT’s Essence Festival Performance below.