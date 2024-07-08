Listen Live
Lil Durk’s Son’s Stepfather Claims The 10 Yr Old Shot Him

Published on July 8, 2024

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Lawd have mercy, what is this world coming too??  The step-father of rapper Lil Durk’s 10 year old son is claiming that the 10 year old shot him in a domestic dispute, and is now seeking custody of his children with Lil Durk’s sons mother children that he has with her.

A man by the name of Joshua Pippens has gone viral after he shared footage alleging to have been shot by Lil Durk’s 10-year-old son. Pippens, who says he also shares children with the woman that mother’s Durk’s son, claims he was shot by the child during a dispute that took place earlier this month.

During a July 1 dispute with Lil Durk’s son’s mother, an alleged video went viral on social media, and there are very little details about this situation available at press time.  The stepfather, Joshua Pippens, is allegedly in a hospital bed, and he recently spoke out about the situation in multiple Instagram and IG Story posts. Joshua Pippens said that he still loves Lil Durk’s 10 year old as if he were his regardless.

“As y’all can see I was not the aggressor,” “And y’all also can see how I still had my gun on my hip. He grabbed my gun off my hip following his moms lead and tried to shoot me and then actually shot me. I advise y’all see it before they take it down #buildawareness.” “My gun was on my hip and I was trying to protect myself from getting shot,”

See below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

