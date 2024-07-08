Listen Live
The Bijou Star Files: Chris Brown Wants Respect On His Name

Published on July 8, 2024

Bijou Star Files

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 8, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chris Brown Demands Respect & Delivers Motivational Message About ’11:11′ Tour Success

Chris Brown said put some RESPECK on his name when it comes to his artistry and ’11:11′ tour success.  Read More

Maryland Teacher Who Went Viral For Letting Students Unbraid His Hair Shares Update On His Employment Status

Marquise White, the Maryland teacher who went viral for letting students unbraid his hair, has shared an update on his employment status.  Read More

NFL Player Khyree Jackson Killed In A Car Crash At 24 Years Old

NFL player Khyree Jackson passed away in a car accident at the youthful age of 24. The Hill reports that the rookie cornerback died along with two others on July 6 in Maryland.  Read More

South Carolina Man Killed After Allegedly Placing Lit Firework On His Head On Fourth Of July

A South Carolina man has passed away after allegedly igniting a firework on his head on July 4.  Read More

Donald Trump & Republican Party Reportedly Target Kamala Harris As Talks Of Replacing Biden On The Democratic Ticket Intensify

Donald Trump and the Republicans are reportedly taking shots at Kamala Harris as murmurs intense advocating for the VP to replace President Biden on the Democratic ticket.  Read More

KENDRICK LAMAR TONS OF COMPTON LOVE, OVO HATE Drake Diss Track Vid Drops On The 4th

Kendrick Lamar rang in the 4th of July by dropping his new music video for his ever-popular Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

