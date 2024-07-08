Greatness At A Discount: LeBron James Passes On Max Deal With Los Angeles Lakers In Hopes The Organization Can Land An “Impact Player”

CLOSE

LeBron James might have his hands in other things to ensure life after professional basketball stays profitable, but while he is still hooping, he is waiting to do whatever it takes to win, even if it means he has to do it at a discount.

The King is returning for his mind-blowing 22nd season in the NBA and is still playing at an extremely high level. He also looks forward to accomplishing what we all know is a life dream by hooping alongside his firstborn son, Bronny James, who the Lakers took with the 55th pick in the second round during the NBA Draft.

When he laces up his LeBron 22 sneakers for the Los Angeles Lakers, he will be doing so far a discount. James did not sign a max deal in hopes the organization could avoid salary cap restrictions down the line and land an “impact player,” the 20-time NBA All-Star’s agent, Rich Paul, said.

The Los Angeles Lakers Still Need To Make Moves

Well, right now, that doesn’t look so good because the Lakers have missed out on two targets: Klay Thompson, who has left the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks, and recently, DeMar DeRozan, who is now on the Sacramento Kings.

While preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Las Vegas, James spoke with ESPN’s NBA reporter, Dave McMenamin, about the Lakers’ lack of moves.

“It just didn’t happen. And that’s okay, it’s part of business,” James said.

James’ current contract is nothing to sneeze at. He re-upped with the Lakers with a 2-year extension for $101.35 million, compared to the $104 million max deal he could have taken, per ESPN.

It also features a player option and a 15% trade kicker.

There are not many big names in free agency, so the Lakers will now focus on Gary Trent Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie in hopes of cutting their salaries to utilize the taxpayer midlevel exception.

The Lakers have two years if they want to make a serious title run because we all know LeBron is thinking about hanging up his sneakers very soon.

