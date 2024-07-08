Listen Live
Evangelical Relief Group Gives Back To Hurricane Beryl Victims

Published on July 8, 2024

Hurricane Beryl relief - Hurricane "Beryl" - Mexico

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Hurricane Beryl marked its territory as it touched down this past week across the Caribbean Islands. What started out as a category 3 storm brought torrential downpour and disastrous winds through Grenada, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and has since made landfall near Mexico. As a result of the dangerous hurricane, a substantial amount of damage has occurred, including at least 10 fatalities.

Hurricane Beryl Relief

In an effort to give back to those who were severely affected, a North Carolina based evangelical relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, has taken matters into their own hands. Airlifting over 24 tons of emergency supplies to assist alongside a team of specialists to provide necessary emergency assistance, Samaritan’s Purse has made sure to give back in a way that addresses the urgency that is needed within the impacted areas.

The relief group has partnered with a local church to ensure that the resources are effectively distributed as they pour into the hardest hit communities. With a Disaster Assistance Response Team, the group has set up shop and is in close communication with a DC-8 aircraft in North Carolina that is full of necessary supplies that include tarps, soar lights, water units, and a mobile medical unit.

“We started building out pallets of cargo before the hurricane even made landfall and are now on the way with life-saving aid,” Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse president, told The Christian Post, urging believers to join him “in praying for the families who are in the path of this storm, and for our Samaritan’s Purse staff who will be serving them.”

While the hurricane has made its way through the islands, the category 3 storm has turned into a category 2 storm and has landed in Texas.

 

Evangelical Relief Group Gives Back To Hurricane Beryl Victims  was originally published on elev8.com

