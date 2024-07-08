CeCe Winans Celebrates 40 Years Of Marriage With Photoshoot With Husband

CLOSE

CeCe Winans celebrated 40 years of wedded bliss this past June. She shared three reels on Instagram of an anniversary photo shoot she did with her husband, children, their spouses and her grandchildren.

In the photos, 59-year-old Winans donned a floor-length white dress that resembled a wedding gown and held a bouquet of white flowers. Her husband, Alvin Love II, was decked out in a black tux with a bowtie.

The couple met back in the 80s through CeCe’s late brother Ronald Winans. Alvin and Ronald were friends. The gospel singer was just 17 years old when her brother made the love connection between her and Love. They got married on June 23, 1984.

Now 40 years later, photographer Hannah Corwin in Nashville, TN captured their love that has lasted through the ages. On Instagram, she captioned one of the reels, “God’s unconditional love for us makes it possible for us to love each other unconditionally!”

During a 2017 interview with Essence, Winans made it clear that it’s their faith that keeps them grounded in their relationship. The couple co-pastor Nashville Live Church together.

“I remember one time I was ready to give up,” she remarked. “I heard the Holy Spirit say, ‘What’s most important, your feelings or my perfect will?’” She added, “We move too quick, we move because of the pain and our feelings have been hurt, and Jesus is like, “Hey you hurt mine…but I stayed.”’

Winans and Love share two children, Alvin Love III and Ashley Philips. They also have three grandchildren—Wyatt, Rooney and Honey. One of the reels Winans posted shows a series of other images from the photo shoot featuring their children and grandchildren.

In addition to celebrating a marriage milestone, the 15-time Grammy winner, also released a second live album called “More Than This” this past April. She just released a collaboration last month with Jenn Johnson called “Holy Forever,” a song that proclaims the power and greatness of God.

