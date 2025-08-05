Ohio Couple Welcomes Baby Born from 30-Year-Old Embryo
Ohio Couple Welcomes Baby Born from 30-Year-Old Frozen Embryo
A London, Ohio couple has given birth to a baby boy, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, using an embryo frozen three decades ago. This makes him the world’s “oldest” newborn!
Lindsey and Tim Pierce welcomed their son on July 26th. The embryo had been frozen in 1994, making it over 30 years old at the time of transfer. The couple adopted the embryo through a Christian embryo adoption program after spending seven years trying to conceive.
“We didn’t go into it thinking we would break any records,” Lindsey told MIT Technology Review. “We just wanted to have a baby.”
The embryo was originally created by Lydia Archerd and her husband, who turned to IVF after struggling with fertility. One of the embryos led to the birth of their daughter in 1994, while three others remained frozen in storage for decades.
Archerd, now 62, said she continued paying storage fees over the years, hoping for more children. After hitting menopause, she chose to donate the embryos through a program that allows donors and adoptive families to meet.
“It’s been pretty surreal,” Archerd told MIT Technology Review. “The first thing I noticed when Lindsey sent me pictures is how much he looks like my daughter when she was a baby. There’s no doubt they’re siblings.”
Medical experts say the age of the embryo doesn’t necessarily increase health risks if it’s properly frozen and screened.
As for Lil Thaddeus, his mom says he’s adjusting well. “We had a rough birth, but we’re both doing well now,” Lindsey said. “He is so chill. We are in awe that we have this precious baby.”
Ohio Couple Welcomes Baby Born from 30-Year-Old Frozen Embryo was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
