Shedeur Sanders Expected to Start Friday for the Browns

Rookie Shedeur Sanders is set to start for the Browns in Friday’s preseason opener after Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett suffered injuries during camp.

Published on August 5, 2025

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp
With Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both nursing hamstring injuries, the Cleveland Browns are turning to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Friday’s preseason opener.

Gabriel’s tight hamstring limited his participation in team drills, and Pickett hasn’t practiced fully since late July due to a similar injury.

Amid the quarterback shuffle, veteran Joe Flacco remains healthy, and newly signed Tyler Huntley adds depth to the position. Even without first-team snaps at training camp, Sanders will get his first opportunity to lead the Browns under center in game action.

It’s a chance to make a statement early in his NFL career.

How do you think Sanders will play? Is there a chance he could open the season as QB1 for Cleveland?

Shedeur Sanders Expected to Start Friday for the Browns  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

