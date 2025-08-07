Keke Palmer & Gabrielle Union Wore This Sheer Schiaparelli Dress—And Both Ate

In a world of endless fashion options, it’s always fun when two stars gravitate toward the same piece. This is especially true when those two stars are Black “it girls” Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union, and when that piece is a stunner from Schiaparelli.

Both leading ladies slayed.

Putting their own spin on the sexy, yet chic dress, Gabrielle and Keke created fashion moments. We’re obsessed with both looks.

See Keke Palmer’s Take On The Black Schiaparelli Dress At An Album Release Party In Nashville

Keke wore the sheer paneled, off-the-shoulder black number while attending a celebration in Nashville for her new visual album, Just Keke. In true Keke fashion, she combined sophistication and edge. The Big Boss was glowing, confident, and effortlessly stylish.

The dress hugged her in all the right places, and its see-through sections gave it a bold edge we loved. Keke styled the Schiaparelli dress her way. She added exaggerated gold earrings, stacked bangles, a sleek top bun, and strappy metallic heels.

She posed, laughed, and owned the night during a special Q&A about her career, the new project, and what it means to bet on herself creatively.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this particular Schiaparelli look slay.

Gabrielle Union Debuts A Daring Short Bob While Slaying In The Schiaparelli Dress During Paris Fashion Week

Gabrielle wore the same dress earlier this year during Paris Fashion Week. The Bring It On star was captured on the stone steps outside Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris rocking it her way.

Gabrielle added a fresh bob to the look and minimal styling. She paired the bold designer piece with black pumps, a draped blazer, and soft, barely-there jewelry. It was giving chic and clean.

Sisterhood & Style – We Love To See The Range & Versatility Of Black Women

We are loving Gabby and Keke’s take on this dress. Both women elevated the garment, making it uniquely hers. Keke wore it for a creative celebration. Gabby for a couture debut.

Both looks worked and showed range. It’s the kind of twinning moment we love to see and celebrate.

One thing Black women are going to do is put it on. And when it comes to a celebrity favorite designer like Schiaparelli, we don’t just put it on, we show out.

Keke and Gabrielle prove that a good dress never goes out of style—or rotation. It’s going to hit every time.

Keke Palmer & Gabrielle Union Wore This Sheer Schiaparelli Dress—And Both Ate was originally published on hellobeautiful.com