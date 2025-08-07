Listen Live
Ozzy Osbourne Cause of Death Released

Published on August 7, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour after Parkinson’s announcement
Source: Ozzy Osbourne attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The rocker has announced the cancellation of the US leg of his upcoming tour.

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has officially been released. The former Black Sabbath singer died on July 22, just weeks after his farewell show, “Back to the Beginning,” with Black Sabbath.

The 76-year-old legendary heavy metal frontman died due of a heart attack, according to a death certificate obtained by the New York Times. The certificate lists that Osbourne died as a result of “cardiac arrest, “acute myocardial infarction” and “coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with automatic dysfunction.”

Osbourne had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for over half a decade prior to his death. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2019. In the months leading up to his death, Osbourne’s condition had left him without the ability to walk or stand onstage, leading to him performing from his bat throne during his final show.

Despite his deteriorating condition, the “Prince of Darkness” managed to give a crowd of 40,000 people in Birmingham, England, one last emotionally-charged performance. Osbourne appeared grateful toward the fans during his performance, taking time to show his appreciation:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Osbourne said during the concert. “You’re the best, each and every one of you.”

“Back to the Beginning” raised over $190 million, setting a new record as the highest-grossing charity concert of all time. The concert was filmed for a movie and documentary, which is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

