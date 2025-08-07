Listen Live
Entertainment

WNBA Players Face Misogynistic Harassment

WNBA Players Face Misogynistic Harassment As Sex Toys Thrown On Court

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

The WNBA is facing an alarming trend of misogynistic harassment, as a series of incidents involving fans throwing sex toys onto the court has sparked outrage across the league. Read more about how WNBA players are treated differently than their male counterparts in the NBA.

The most recent incident occurred Tuesday (August 5) night during a game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena. According to reports from CNN, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was struck on the leg by a green sex toy mid-game.

Related Stories

This marked the third such incident in a week, reflecting a disturbing pattern of disrespect toward professional women athletes. Despite Cunningham’s prior plea on social media for spectators to stop throwing inappropriate objects, the behavior persisted.

“No way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that,” she wrote in disbelief on Instagram following the game.

The match was briefly paused as Sparks guard Kelsey Plum kicked the object off the court. Fans in the arena pointed toward the likely culprit as boos echoed throughout the venue. The Sparks released a statement condemning the act, emphasizing that fan conduct that endangers player safety will not be tolerated. Arena security responded swiftly, and efforts are underway to identify the individual responsible.

“This behavior is dumb, stupid, and dangerous,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said post-game. “Players’ safety is No. 1. Respect the game.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated event. Just days earlier, a similar object was thrown at Wintrust Arena in Chicago during the Valkyries vs. Sky matchup. Before that, another landed on the court during a Valkyries and Dream game in Atlanta. In that case, the individual was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

The WNBA has issued a strong response, promising immediate ejections, minimum one-year bans, and potential prosecution for any fan involved in such actions.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority,” a league spokesperson told CNN. “Any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will face consequences.”

These incidents underline a broader issue. Women athletes are faced with an ongoing struggle with misogyny, both on and off the court. While the WNBA has seen a surge in popularity and record-breaking attendance, these acts serve as a sobering reminder that respect and safety for women in sports (and in life) are far from guaranteed. As players continue to perform at the highest level, it’s time for fans to meet them with the dignity they deserve.

Comment your thoughts on these recent incidents below.

WNBA Players Face Misogynistic Harassment As Sex Toys Thrown On Court  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close