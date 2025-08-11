Listen Live
Offset Speaks on Renewed Relationship With Quavo

Offset Speaks on Renewed Relationship With Quavo Following Feud

Published on August 11, 2025

Offset recently opened up about his relationship with Quavo during an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony podcast. As he promoted his upcoming third studio album, Kiari, the rapper addressed the past tensions between the two, emphasizing that their bond as family remains strong despite previous challenges.

Offset revealed that he and Quavo now communicate regularly, saying, “We holla at each other every other week.” He dismissed any lingering drama, explaining, “That’s family at the end of the day. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometimes, but ain’t nobody playing with me, ain’t nobody playing with him … nobody.”

The two Atlanta rap stars had gone their separate ways before the tragic loss of their Migos groupmate, Takeoff, in 2022. At the time, Quavo and Takeoff had formed the duo Unc & Phew, while Offset pursued his solo career. However, the devastating loss of Takeoff, who Offset described as the “glue” of their group, has brought the two closer. Offset reflected on Takeoff’s peaceful nature, saying, “Buddy ain’t trying to argue. He don’t want you to do nothing. He’s just peaceful, bruh. He still be around though. You feel him.”

Fans had speculated about a rift between Offset and Quavo, especially after reports of a backstage altercation at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the two reunited to honor Takeoff at the BET Awards, performing their hit “Bad and Boujee” together.

Offset’s candid remarks highlight the healing process between him and Quavo, as they navigate their shared grief and continue to honor Takeoff’s legacy.

Offset Speaks on Renewed Relationship With Quavo Following Feud  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

