Listen Live
Sports

Ex Miami Heat Security Guard Stole A $3M LeBron Jersey

Ex Miami Heat Security Guard Charged WIth Stealing A $3M LeBron James Finals Jersey & 400 Others

Marcos Thomas Perez, 62, was arrested and charged with reportedly stealing more than 400 game-worn jerseys and items from a locked equipment room. 

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2014 NBA Finals - Game One
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

A former Miami Heat employee has been charged with stealing and selling millions of dollars’ worth of team memorabilia. 

From 2016 to early 2025, Marcos Thomas Perez, 62, was a security guard for the Heat and the NBA when he allegedly stole more than 400 game-worn jerseys and items from a locked equipment room that contained items the organization hoped to one day showcase to its fans in a future museum, The Washington Post reports.  

Related Stories

Prosecutors claim that Perez, who has access to the secure location, took over 100 items during a three year period and sold them to online brokers often times below market value. 

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida and the Miami field office of the FBI, in his first three years with the organization, Perez often worked security on Heat game days. From 2022 to 2025, he worked as security for the NBA. 

The press release notes that Perez “was among a limited number of trusted individuals with access to a secured equipment room” where “hundreds of game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia” were being stored.

The craziest example mentioned is James’ Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals jersey, which he wore when the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs. 

“Among those sales was a LeBron James Finals jersey that Perez reportedly sold for $100,000, which later sold at a Sotheby’s auction for $3.7 million—just shy of $4 million. Law enforcement searched Perez’s home on April 3 and seized nearly 300 additional jerseys and items they say were stolen,” Complex reports. 

Perez, a retired Miami Police Department veteran, has been charged “with transportation of stolen goods and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted,” Complex reports. The guard appeared in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 5. 

In total, it’s believed that Perez took over $4 million worth of Heat memorabilia. 

See social media’s reaction to the legendary heist below.

Ex Miami Heat Security Guard Charged WIth Stealing A $3M LeBron James Finals Jersey & 400 Others  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close