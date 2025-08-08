Dame Dash Introduces Protégée Nicky Licky as a “White Lesbian” Version of Aaliyah

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Damon “Dame” Dash is no stranger to making headlines, but his latest remarks have sparked mixed reactions online. In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder introduced his new artist, singer Nicky Licky, with a comparison that instantly turned heads.

Dash described Nicky as the “white, lesbian version” of his late girlfriend and R&B icon Aaliyah. “It’s funny ‘cause… It’s like, to me, she’s like if Aaliyah was white. If Aaliyah was white, she’d be a lesbian. That’s her. And she has the same everything,” Dash said. He went on to praise her talents, noting that she writes, sings, plays instruments, and even took on behind-the-scenes work for his latest project. “She also did a lot of administrative stuff with the album. She helped me with my dream. And she earned her way into the band by working with the band,” he added.

While Dash clearly intended the comparison as a compliment, the moment drew attention not just for his words but also for Nicky Licky’s visible reaction. In the clip, she appears caught off guard by the comment, though Dash continued explaining why he sees similarities between her and the late superstar.

Nicky Licky is featured on Dash’s rock group The Black Guns’ album 365. She will also be joining him on tour in September 2025, further cementing her role in his latest creative chapter. Dash highlighted her contributions to the album’s production, crediting her work ethic and musical versatility as key to the project’s success.

The interview wasn’t all about music, though. Dash also addressed a personal viral moment from the past—when his dental issues made headlines after his teeth came loose during a heated rant. Speaking candidly, he reflected on that incident and his dental struggles, showing a willingness to tackle uncomfortable topics with humor and honesty.

Whether fans agree with the comparison or not, one thing is clear: Dame Dash is putting his full support behind Nicky Licky, positioning her as a unique talent with the potential to stand out. And with a tour on the horizon and a high-profile co-sign, her introduction to the music world is already making waves.

