Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston In A Dreamy Pink Dress

Jennifer Hudson Stuns In Pink While Honoring Whitney Houston’s Iconic Legacy

At the Whitney E. Houston Legacy of Love Gala, JHud’s glamorous look and powerhouse vocals paid tribute to a voice that will never fade.

Published on August 11, 2025

jennifer hudson The Whitney Houston 40th Anniversary In Music And Entertainment Gala
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jennifer Hudson honored the late Whitney Houston in style – with her voice and her fashion. On August 9, the EGOT winner took the stage in honor of the iconic singer at the fourth annual Whitney E. Houston Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta.

Spolier Alert – her dress was everything! J Hud looked like a vision in pink, matching her powerhouse vocals with a fit that was just as commanding.

Jennifer Hudson Is Pretty In Pink, Oozing Glamour

The Whitney Houston 40th Anniversary In Music And Entertainment Gala
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jennifer’s gown was pure elegance and a celebration in itself. The dress was a hot pink dress that played with volume, texture, and drama in all the right ways.

The off-the-shoulder neckline framed her face and collarbone, while layers of airy, organza-like fabric gave her silhouette movement and lightness. The gown’s high slit added a daring edge, showing off her toned legs and glittering pointed-toe pumps with each step.

The Dreamgirls star kept the accessories luxe but minimal — sparkling drop earrings, a statement cocktail ring, and a delicate bracelet. Her hair was a crown of natural curls, bold and beautiful, paired with a soft, glowy makeup look that let her skin shine.

Honoring The Late Whitney Houston – From Jennifer Hudson & Artifacts To Scholarships

The Whitney E. Houston Legacy of Love Gala — now in its fourth year — is more than a celebration. It’s a preservation of the unmatched impact Whitney left on music, culture, and community. Held on what would have been Whitney’s 62nd birthday, the gala honored the 40th anniversary of her career, with music legend Clive Davis serving as honorary chair.

It’s been over a decade since Whitney Houston’s passing, but her voice, style, and influence continue to shape generations of artists. Jennifer Hudson’s tribute was a reminder of that. Fierce, powerful, and demanding with a touch of pink elegance.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

