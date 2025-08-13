Listen Live
Diddy Combs Doubles Lawsuit Against Courtney Burgess

Sean “Diddy” Combs Increases Defamation Lawsuit Against Courtney Burgess To $100M

Sean "Diddy" Combs launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against accuser Courtney Burgess in January 2025.

Published on August 13, 2025

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Sean “Diddy” Combs is upping the amount of a defamation lawsuit that was filed earlier this year against accuser Courtney Burgess. According to a new report, Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking on an additional $50 million in the previous lawsuit after filing an amendment.

USA Today obtained court documents and reports that Sean “Diddy’ Combs’ initial lawsuit has doubled after Courtney Burgess claimed that he owned videos featuring the mogul related to his explosive sex trafficking and racketeering case. Combs initially filed a lawsuit against NewsNation and Burgess’ attorney Burgess’ attorney Ariel Mitchell, both of whom appeared on the news outlet.

The lawsuit was amended on August 11 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and continues to name Burgess, Mitchell, and NewsNation.

“In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories,” read a portion of the lawsuit. “Mitchell and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario.”

Burgess and Mitchell sat down with NewsNation in 2024, claiming to have possession of videos depicting the so-called “Freak Off” parties allegedly masterminded by Diddy.

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Increases Defamation Lawsuit Against Courtney Burgess To $100M  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

