Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Oscars

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Denzel Washington has earned nine Academy Award nominations, taking home two golden statues—best supporting actor for Glory and best actor for Training Day. But if you think those Oscars hold a special place in his heart, think again.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During the press tour for his upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, Washington told Jake’s Takes that awards have never been a driving force behind his acting decisions. “I don’t do it for Oscars. I don’t care about that kind of stuff,” he said. “I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s times when I won and shouldn’t have won, and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward.”

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For Washington, the statues aren’t life-changing. “I’m not that interested in Oscars,” he added. “People ask me, ‘Where do I keep it?’ Well, next to the other one. I’m not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren’t going to do me a bit of good.”

Even when Hollywood declared him a major Oscar snub earlier this year for missing out on a best supporting actor nomination for Gladiator II, Washington wasn’t fazed. “Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset,” he joked to The New York Times. “I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That grounded perspective isn’t new for him. Ethan Hawke, who co-starred with Washington in Training Day, once recalled how Washington comforted him after he lost the best supporting actor Oscar. “It’s better that you didn’t win. Losing was better,” Washington told him on Oscar night. Hawke explained that Washington’s philosophy is that you shouldn’t let an award define your status—instead, your work should elevate the award.

Related Article: Denzel Washington On Getting Into Character For ‘Gladiator II’: ‘I’m Putting This Dress On, These Rings, And I’m Going Crazy’

Related Article: Denzel Washington Describes The Moment He Saw God’s Face

It’s a mindset that has kept Washington’s career focused on craft and integrity rather than chasing accolades. With Highest 2 Lowest set to premiere in select theaters on August 15 before streaming on Apple TV+ September 5, Washington seems content to let the work speak for itself—trophies or not.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Oscars was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com