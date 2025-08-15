Rapper FastCash CMoney Killed Weeks Before Yo Gotti Was Set To Sign Him

Source: @__streetpreacher / IG

Memphis rapper FastCash CMoney, whose real name was Cordney Smith, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, August 10, in Memphis.

Police said they got calls about gunshots near Macaulay Drive and Macaulay Cove, where several houses were hit by bullets. A short time later, CMoney was found dead about half a mile away at the intersection of Maritavia Street and Georgian Drive. Police are still investigating what happened.

CMoney was part of the rap group FastCash Boyz and was close to turning a corner in his life. He was just weeks away from finishing his federal probation on September 29. He had been involved in a big federal case along with 17 others, where they were charged with bank fraud and trying to move large amounts of marijuana. The case involved over $240,000 in fraud and more than 100 kilograms of weed.

CMoney served 18 months in prison before being released on probation.

Many believed CMoney was about to make a comeback in music. Fellow rapper Big Boogie shared that Yo Gotti, one of the biggest names in Memphis rap, was in the process of signing CMoney to his label. It could’ve been a life-changing opportunity for him.

His death is another sad moment for the Memphis rap scene, which has lost several rising stars in recent years. Fans, friends, and fellow artists are mourning the loss of someone they say had real talent and was working toward a better future.

