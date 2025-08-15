WTFGO In Politics: Press Attacks, Same Sex Marriage & Trump’s Latest Power Play

Source: hobo_018 / Getty

We’re back with another round of WTFGO in politics. This week, the headlines range from deadly attacks on journalists overseas to courtroom challenges to marriage equality and some eyebrow-raising moves from President Donald Trump. Let’s get into it.

Journalists Killed in Gaza

According to Blavity, veteran Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif was among at least five people killed in an Israeli airstrike on a media tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The Committee to Protect Journalists says 192 media workers have died since the start of the conflict, making it the deadliest war for journalists on record. Human rights groups are calling for an international investigation, while the EU has condemned the attacks as violations of international law.

Supreme Court Petition to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage Ruling

As Blavity reports, Kim Davis — the Kentucky county clerk who made headlines in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples — has formally asked the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges. Her legal team argues that the ruling violates religious liberty rights, reigniting fears among LGBTQ+ advocates that marriage equality protections could be rolled back.

Trump Moves Obama’s Portrait

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In a display of presidential pettiness, Blavity reports that former President Trump had Barack Obama’s official White House portrait relocated to a spot behind a lectern. No official explanation was given, but the move has been widely interpreted as a symbolic snub of his predecessor. He apparently moved another portrait, but naturally, the Internet is most outraged by the attempt to diminish our forever President’s legacy.

Trump Announces Federal Takeover of Washington, D.C.

Despite a significant drop in crime, Trump has announced he will send federal National Guard and police forces to Washington, D.C., according to Blavity. City officials and residents have criticized the move as unnecessary and politically motivated, especially given that local police data shows crime rates have fallen sharply in recent months.

From threats to press freedom and LGBTQ+ rights to petty White House reshuffles and questionable federal overreach, this week’s political headlines are a reminder that the chaos never really slows down. WTFGO? Comment your thoughts about these stories below.

WTFGO In Politics: Press Attacks, Same Sex Marriage & Trump’s Latest Power Play was originally published on globalgrind.com