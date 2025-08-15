Stephen Jackson Checks Lil Yachty For Cringy George Floyd Lyric

Stephen Jackson is known for his sharp sports commentary and unflinching opinion on happenings in the culture. So when the All The Smoke co-host caught wind of a Lil Yachty bar mentioning his late friend George Floyd, the NBA champion checked the rapper for the offense as only he can.

On August 14, Lil Yachty appeared on Plaqueboymax’s livestream and previewed an unheard track that referenced Floyd in connection to a sexual act. “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd,” read the offending lyric, which Lil Yachty says is slated to appear on his upcoming Concrete Boys It’s Us Vol. 2 project.

Jackson, who grew up with Floyd in Houston, Texas, hit social media to direct some sharp words at Yachty and called his attempt at using his friend’s name “weak.”

Lil Yachty, bro. You been wack, my n*gga,” Jackson begins in the clip. “But you think you saying George Floyd name, and trying to use his name in a bar, that’s gonna make people like your wack-ass music, my n*gga? That sh*t weak. Y’all the only era that feel like demeaning the dead and saying that sh*t is cool, my n*gga. It ain’t.”

Stak added, “Don’t ever say his name, bro. None of ya’ll knew G, nothing about him. But y’all wanna say his name for clout. That’s some weak-ass sh*t, Yachty. Let somebody die in your family, we gonna do a whole skit about it. And see how funny it is, bro. Cut that sh*t out.”

George Floyd lost his life at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

