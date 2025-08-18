Listen Live
Sean Kingston Sentenced to Prison Time

Singer Sean Kingston and his mother have received their sentences in connection with a multi-million-dollar fraud case.

Published on August 18, 2025

Sean Kingston mugshot
Source: BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE / Broward Sheriff’s Office

Singer Sean Kingston was sentenced Friday to three and a half years in prison after he and his mom, Janice Turner, were convicted of defrauding vendors out of over a million in luxury goods including designer watches and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.

Kingston plead for leniency earlier in the week requesting home detention and promising restitution. However, Judge David Leibowitz sentenced him to 42 months federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. A restitution hearing is scheduled for October 16.

Kingston’s attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, expressed satisfaction that the sentence fell below federal guidelines, emphasizing that much of the restitution had already been paid. “Sean is taking this as a learning experience,” she stated.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, argued that he had accepted responsibility for his actions, had a non-violent record, supported multiple family members and had a history of charitable work. His court filing expressed deep remorse and a desire to make amends.

Sean’s mother Janice Turner was sentenced last month to five years in prison. She apologized to the court, claiming her intent was to support her son through industry pressures.

Prosecutors said Kingston used his celebrity status to lure victims to his luxury homes, sending fake wire transfers to avoid paying for high-end merchandise. A jury convicted both Sean Kingston and his mother in under four hours in March.

The fraud occurred between April 2023 and March 2024, targeting vendors of expensive items including jewelry, electronics, and vehicles.

