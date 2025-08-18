Cardi B snaps on latest single Imaginary Players. See Video
Cardi B just got the sample for her new single cleared from the one and only Jay Z! If that statement didn’t tell you how highly anticipated this single is, nothing will. Bardi flaunts her lavish lifestyle in the new music video.
Cardi B snaps on latest single Imaginary Players. See Video was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
