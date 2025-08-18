Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing
Three people remain missing along Lake Erie after separate incidents Sunday evening.
One person fell from Edgewater’s fishing pier in Cleveland, and two swimmers vanished at Huntington Beach in Bay Village.
Rescue teams, including Cleveland divers and the Coast Guard, suspended efforts overnight due to dangerous lake conditions. The National Weather Service had warned of rip currents earlier in the day.
Search operations were set to resume at first light Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
