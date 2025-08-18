The Gathering Spot Turns Its Members-Only Club Into Safe House For DC Locals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Private membership club, the Gathering Spot has announced its newest initiative called Safe House in response to heightened political tensions in Washington, D.C. Read more about how the business is providing ways for their members and non-members to have access to work, rest, connect and find refuge in community.

The Gathering Spot is best known for connecting professionals, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders. Their newest program Safe House offers non-members access to the club’s D.C. location as a space to work, rest, connect, or simply find refuge in community during what many describe as an unprecedented moment for the nation’s capital.

Since its opening in 2021, The Gathering Spot DC has built a reputation as more than just a workspace. It has become a hub for collaboration, cultural exchange, and advocacy. Now, with Safe House, the organization is extending its mission beyond members to provide locals with a sense of grounding. Interested participants must complete an application and vetting process before gaining access, ensuring that the space remains secure and intentional.

Co-founder Ryan Wilson explained the importance of this initiative in an Instagram reel shared last week, emphasizing the need for unity.

“It is more important that we are in community during moments like this than ever,” Wilson said.

While acknowledging that non-members won’t have the same privileges as club members, he stressed that Safe House is about creating opportunities for connection.

“This is what The Gathering Spot was created to do in many ways,” he added, urging locals to resist fear and isolation.

The move comes as President Donald Trump has deployed around 500 federal agents and the National Guard to D.C., taking temporary control of the city’s police under a 1973 law. The New York Times reports that this rare decision, which was reportedly prompted by the beating of a former Department of Government Efficiency operative, marks the first time a U.S. president has seized direct authority over the capital’s police force.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has criticized the intervention as “unsettling” and unnecessary, pointing out that violent crime in D.C. has decreased by 26% compared to last year. BBC found data from the Metropolitan Police Department data, which reports DC robberies have dropped 28%. Critics argue that the deployment represents an authoritarian overreach, particularly as Trump has signaled similar intentions for New York and Chicago.

Against this backdrop, The Gathering Spot’s Safe House provides more than physical shelter. It offers mental relief and cultural solidarity. As Wilson put it, “we have to actively resist what we are seeing. This is absolutely unprecedented and unacceptable, but together in community, we will be able to overcome.”

