Dine & Crash: Food Influencers Survive SUV Crash At A Houston Restaurant Mid-Shoot

Foodie influencer duo NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood went from tasting sliders to dating hospital beds when a vehicle smashed through the restaurant window during one of their filming sessions in Houston. Read more and watch the viral video inside.

According to the Houston Chronicle, they were mid-bite, enjoying salmon sliders at Houston’s Cuvée’s Culinary Creations, when an SUV (reportedly moving at 35–40 mph) barreled through the glass next to their booth.

The impact hurled shards of glass and sent their table flying as Nina fell to the ground and Patrick scrambled atop the booth to shield her. The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral.

Nina Santiago, better known as NinaUnrated, shared the footage on Instagram. She called it a “near-death experience.” In her emotional post, she revealed the SUV “hit us directly,” but they both survived the ordeal.

“This experience showed me who truly matters,” she continued reflecting online. “Life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you. This could’ve been our last meal.”

Patrick echoed her sentiment, posting pictures of his injuries. The posts included a cheek wound that required seven staples.

“Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose,” Patrick shared. “Live bold, love deep, and make every moment count.”

Local authorities said the driver mistakenly thought the SUV was in park when it rolled forward into the restaurant. The driver later passed an alcohol test.

Cuvée’s Culinary Creations responded with calm composure. The restaurant’s owner described the incident as a “freak accident.” Staff boarded up the damaged window, hosted brunch the next day, and pushed back against rumors that the crash was staged. They urged their followers to ignore the noise and simply come enjoy good food.

This disturbing moment turned into a powerful reminder from the influencers. Footage or not, life’s fragile in real-time and we’re here for the gratitude glow-up. Nina and Patrick walked away battered, not broken, determined to savor each moment… and maybe fight their fear of dining out on camera.

