Hair

Tina Knowles Announces New Blue Cécred Hair Collection

In a surprise announcement, Mama Tina Knowles took to Instagram to unveil a new blue Cécred collection.

Published on August 25, 2025

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line
Source: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media / Getty

Although it’s been on the market for a short time in comparison to other black hair care brands, the Beyoncé-founded Cécred has become a hit with many. In a surprise announcement, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to share the unveiling of a new product for fans to add to their hair care collections.

“It’s HERE !!!!!!!!!!!! The NEW innovative “PROTECTION COLLECTION” for years since my kids were little they wore braids The takedown was always tears and complaints because it took so long and It would get tangled,” Knowles’ began in the caption. So we’ve been mixing up concoctions to help make the takedown an easier experience forever ago!”

“So now we want to offer that to our customers! If you’ve got a protective style,like braids, twist, braid downs for extensions or a wig install, you are going to love this product !! It cuts down your take down time so much make it easier healthier experience. In the past, to get the smell and check, we used the product that stripped and dried the hair out and had a high alcoholic content,” she continued.

“Now there’s something that’s gentle and healthy for the scalp to balance it and to keep it fresh and clean,” Knowles added. There’s more but check it out.Every Cecred Product was invented to address all the issues that we found with Hair. When you speak we listen.”

 The matriarch of the Knowles family also shared that she will be officially unveiling the product at a “Pop Up in New York City” on Aug. 23, although she stopped short of revealing the location.  

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on,” Beyoncé previously said upon the launch of the brand.

Tina Knowles Announces New Blue Cécred Hair Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

