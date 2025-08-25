Listen Live
Entertainment

2025 Summer Sunset Alpha Boat Ride

Cruising Sunday, August 31st, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation
Source: Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation / Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation

Cleveland! Mark your calendars for the hottest boat ride of the year! It’s the 2025 Summer Sunset Alpha Boat Ride!!!

Cruising Sunday, August 31st, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Music by DJ Step One, Live Jazz by The Michael Austin Project and the Line Dance King Robert Johnson

After the party, it’s an afterparty! Going down at:

The Ivy
1212 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Music by: MyNameisBravo

Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation
Source: Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation / Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation

Your ticket gets you admission to both events!!!!! Two events, one price!

You know this is the ultimate way to close out your Labor Day weekend as we wind down the summer, so don’t sleep on it—grab your tickets to the hottest boat ride of the summer!

The Summer Sunset Alpha Boat Ride, August 31st, on the GoodTime III, plus Labor Day Jump-Off at The Ivy. Two parties, one ticket. Get your tickets today!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

CANADA-US-TARIFF-TRADE
Entertainment

Trump Says Americans Could Feel ‘Some Pain’ From New Tariffs

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close