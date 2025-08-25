2025 Summer Sunset Alpha Boat Ride
Cleveland! Mark your calendars for the hottest boat ride of the year! It’s the 2025 Summer Sunset Alpha Boat Ride!!!
Cruising Sunday, August 31st, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Music by DJ Step One, Live Jazz by The Michael Austin Project and the Line Dance King Robert Johnson
After the party, it’s an afterparty! Going down at:
The Ivy
1212 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Music by: MyNameisBravo
Your ticket gets you admission to both events!!!!! Two events, one price!
You know this is the ultimate way to close out your Labor Day weekend as we wind down the summer, so don’t sleep on it—grab your tickets to the hottest boat ride of the summer!
The Summer Sunset Alpha Boat Ride, August 31st, on the GoodTime III, plus Labor Day Jump-Off at The Ivy. Two parties, one ticket. Get your tickets today!
-
Famous Comedians Who Died Too Soon and Left Fans Heartbroken
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare
-
15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce
-
Carnival Cruise Brawl Caused By Chicken Tenders Goes Viral
-
The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry
-
Trump Says Americans Could Feel ‘Some Pain’ From New Tariffs
-
The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”